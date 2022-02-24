New grant program to give $500,000 to Birmingham Black-owned businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prosper Birmingham is now funding a grant program that will give $500,000 for Black-owned businesses in Birmingham.

The program, called Magic City Match, is presented by REV Birmingham, IGNITE! Alabama, and Urban Impact Inc. The program looks to help give new market opportunities to Black business owners with brick-and mortar locations in Birmingham. The Magic City Match is awarding grant packages to 13 Black-owned businesses in its first year.

The application period is open now until March 4. Applicants must be a Black business owners with either a business in Birmingham, or looking to lease or own a brick and mortar business in Birmingham.

For more information on the application process, click here.

