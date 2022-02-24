LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New grant program to give $500,000 to Birmingham Black-owned businesses

Prosper Birmingham to give$500,000 to Birmingham Black-owned businesses
Prosper Birmingham to give$500,000 to Birmingham Black-owned businesses(IGNITE! Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prosper Birmingham is now funding a grant program that will give $500,000 for Black-owned businesses in Birmingham.

The program, called Magic City Match, is presented by REV Birmingham, IGNITE! Alabama, and Urban Impact Inc. The program looks to help give new market opportunities to Black business owners with brick-and mortar locations in Birmingham. The Magic City Match is awarding grant packages to 13 Black-owned businesses in its first year.

The application period is open now until March 4. Applicants must be a Black business owners with either a business in Birmingham, or looking to lease or own a brick and mortar business in Birmingham.

For more information on the application process, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager

Latest News

Andrew Maresh was sentenced to 99 years in prison.
UPDATE: Man sentenced in Cullman Co. murder; 2 others await trial
Prosecutors say the Walmart on Switzer Road in Biloxi was the scene of the fourth fire the...
5 charged with starting Walmart fires in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Alabama
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Alabama lawmakers react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Barricades put up in front of Rainbow Bridge in Birmingham
Barricades put up in front of Rainbow Bridge in Birmingham