Midfield Career Tech Expo providing opportunity for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - February is National Career and Technical Education Month, and school districts all across the country are working hard to show students that opportunity is all around them. Midfield High School hosted their first career technical expo to do just that.

With staffing an issue for businesses all across the country, many are now turning to high school students to see if they are ready to step up.

Among the fields represented at Wednesday’s event include hospitality, tech, and human services, all of whom shared their story, on how they came to their current positions and reminded the kids that there is a path for them to chase their passions.

“Exposure is everything. If they can’t see it they can’t dream it. So as long as I can bring the people here who are doing the jobs and these people actually look like them, then they know those jobs and careers are possible,” said Midfield High Career Technical Education Director Eureika Bishop.

The event was originally scheduled for last week but was moved due to inclement weather, and the staff hopes to grow the event in the years ahead. Three students walked away with an internship in place, while one accepted a paid job. Several others are still considering their options

