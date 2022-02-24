LawCall
Lawmakers to delay 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously voted to push back the requirement for two years. Instead of taking effect at the end of this school year, the legislation would delay implementation until the 2023-2024 school year. The  Alabama Senate has approved similar legislation.

Lawmakers and educators pushed for a delay after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classrooms for two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

