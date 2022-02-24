Lamar County man found guilty for killing ex-wife, sentenced to death

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2015 has been found guilty by a jury, and has been sentenced to death.

40-year-old Brandon Sykes was arrested three months after his ex-wife, 29-year-old Keisha Sykes, disappeared in February of 2015. Days later, her car was found, abandoned and burned in Mississippi. Authorities later found Keisha Sykes’ blood in her home and in Brandon Sykes’ truck. Authorities say cell phone records and data also proved his guilt.

Brandon Sykes’ trial lasted for three weeks. A jury sentenced him to death Wednesday morning.

“I appreciate the jury’s careful deliberation,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “This was a challenging case in that Ms. Sykes’ body has never been found. But the evidence very clearly shows the defendant committed this murder, and went to great lengths to cover it up.”

