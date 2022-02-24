High cases of mental illness forces police departments into more training

FAYETTE, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s no secret mental health cases are on the rise in the country. In Tuscaloosa, for example, police say the number of mental distress calls have skyrocketed in the last two years - much of it due to COVID, often leaving police officers unprepared for how to deal with such calls on the streets.

On Thursday in Fayette County, a training seminar started this week in a small town police department with the hope it could make a difference in how the men and women in blue handle such calls.

Much like the fog in Fayette, Alabama, a police officer’s efforts to diffuse a mental situation is rarely a clear path. And therein lies the purpose in the week-long training seminar inside the Fayette Police Department spearheaded by Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Craig Parker.

“Last year in 2021, we had 942 documented cases so we’ve seen a very steep increase,” said Lt. Parker.

Fayette is no different from any other part of the country.

“A lot of it could be COVID,” said Fayette policeman Jordan Roberts.

Roberts sees it first hand.

“But when you deal with somebody with mental illness and you don’t know what they’re going through, it does elevate our senses,” he said.

Roberts admitted he needs to be a better listener, more understanding of what the person in a mental crisis is going through.

“To be more sympathetic of what they’re going through,” he said.

That’s the very thing Lt. Parker is teaching in the training seminar that started Monday.

“Things such as active listening,” Parker said.

Fayette County Probate Judge Mike Freeman says mental health cases make up a very large percentage of his caseload in court.

“The role that I play is these individuals have become a harm to themselves or to someone else and so the system gets involved at that time,” said Judge Freeman.

The role-playing part of the class begins on Friday, exercises that’ll give officers a clear picture on how to ‘lower the temperature’ when handling a mental distress call.

“I wanted to help people,” said Roberts.

Come next week, Jordan Roberts will be better prepared when that next call comes, all because of what he learned this week at headquarters with the Fayette Police Department.

