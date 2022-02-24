LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heavy Birmingham police presence on Morris Avenue

(KCTV5 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers were on scene in the 4000 block of Morris Avenue Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

WBRC crews confirmed there were multiple police cruisers on the scene.

We are working to find out more information about what happened in this area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Man found guilty in 2015 killing of ex-wife
Lamar County man found guilty for killing ex-wife, sentenced to death
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama hands out largest award ever in Major Turner case
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama gives out largest reward
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama gives out largest reward
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week; EMA leaders play crucial role in storms