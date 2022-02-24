LawCall
Grant program announced for Anniston’s historic district

Downtown Anniston reimbursement grant
By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Main Street Anniston (MSA) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) are excited to announce a partnership in establishing the Downtown Anniston Multi-Purpose Reimbursement Grant program for:

(1) For-Profit Businesses, (2) Nonprofit Corporations, and (3) Private Citizens within the defined boundaries of the Downtown Anniston Historic District and Anniston’s West 15th Historic District.

The reimbursement grant funds from this program are provided by the DDA, an incorporated entity that is separate from the City of Anniston’s Municipal Government. Maximum reimbursement request amount is $10,000 per applicant.

Under this reimbursement grant, eligible applicants may apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement for any of the following projects:

  1. Exterior Facade (defined as a building’s front, back, its sides, rooftop) improvements or enhancements.
  2. Interior renovations or repairs.
  3. Fire suppression assistance, such as sprinkler installation.
  4. Environmental clean-up of a property.
  5. Historic rehabilitation of a property.
  6. The purchase of business equipment, such as kitchen equipment and/or equipment necessary for a business to properly operate or improve its current operations.
  7. New Construction and developments.
  8. Addition of residential lofts to existing buildings.
  9. Innovative business plans and/or programs that would create jobs and/or strengthen the entrepreneurial atmosphere of Downtown Anniston or the West 15th Street Historic District.

For questions on the application process or guidelines, please contact Main Street Anniston Staff at:

  • Jackson Hodges | Main Street Director | 256-846-2044
  • Karla Eden | Main Street Event Coordinator | 256-371-3711

The application for this grant is online only. To read the full guidelines for this program, as well as to apply, visit www.annistonal.gov/mainstreetanniston/reimbursement-grant-application/.

