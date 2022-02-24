First Alert for dense fog and warm temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We have a first alert for dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama for visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. The advisory expires at 10 AM. Just slow down and use caution if you encounter dense fog. We have a wide range in temperatures this morning. Northwest Alabama is experiencing the coolest air with temperatures in the 40s. Areas along I-20/59 are in the 50s. It’s warmer in Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. We have a stalled front across the Southeast that’s producing rain and frozen precipitation in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The stationary front will lift northwards as a warm front giving us warm and muggy conditions this afternoon. We will likely stay dry today, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers. Temperatures are going to be well above average this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Showers are forecast to develop in west Alabama this evening, so you might want to grab an umbrella if you live west of I-65. Rain won’t be likely for east Alabama until tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to only cool into the 60s by 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. Rain chances will likely develop in west Alabama after 7 PM. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight as the rain moves to the east. No severe weather is expected. Rain chance tonight is around 70%. Rainfall totals could add up around a quarter of an inch for most spots. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop. We could start out with a wide range in temperatures tomorrow morning. Northwest Alabama could wake up in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas along and south of I-20/59 could start out in the 50s and 60s. Spotty showers are possible before 10 AM, but we should end up mostly dry for Friday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow could trend cooler with highs in the 50s. Areas along and north of I-20/59 could end up in the 40s tomorrow afternoon as northerly winds bring in cooler air. One of our short term models hints we could end up colder tomorrow afternoon, so it might be a good idea to hold on to a warm jacket. It would not surprise me if cloud cover decreases Friday afternoon giving us some sunshine. Don’t get used to the sunshine tomorrow afternoon because clouds are forecast to return Friday night into Saturday.

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

Weekend Forecast: Models continue to hint at a weak disturbance producing clouds and a chance for showers across the area this weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers in northwest Alabama Saturday. Morning temperatures will end up chilly with most of us in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances are likely to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a disturbance moves through the area. Plan for a 60% chance for rain Sunday morning with rain moving out Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday are forecast to warm into the low to mid 50s.

Next Week Looking Dry: The good news about next week is that we are not forecasting any rain chances. Monday will likely start off dry and cool with temperatures in the 30s. Highs Monday afternoon are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. A weak cold front could move into our area next Tuesday giving us more clouds than sunshine, but we should stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s by the end of next week with our next rain chance not developing until next weekend (March 5th).

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.