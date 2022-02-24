FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend, but first some rain tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sun has been breaking out and temperatures are responding with 70s along and south of I-20 and 60s to the north. The unseasonably warm air is ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring us some rain overnight. Showers are possible across west Alabama after 6:00 P.M.

Showers and even a few storms will continue to increase in coverage and shift eastward tonight. The activity looks to reach Cullman to Jasper to Tuscaloosa by 9:00 P.M. Expect the wet weather from Oneonta to Birmingham around 11:00 P.M. It reaches Centreville to Alabaster to Pell City to Gadsden by midnight, Centre to Anniston to Sylacauga to Clanton after 1:00 A.M., and points southeast through 3:00 A.M. Lingering showers back behind the main line through 6:00 A.M. Once the front passes, winds increase from the northwest and temperatures decrease. We will see highs in the lower 50s northwest on Friday, middle 50s in the middle, and lower 60s to the southeast, increasing sunshine tomorrow afternoon too.

High resolution data hints at showers developing in north Alabama on Saturday morning and sagging southward with time so I’m going with a 30% chance. Temperatures might briefly be cold enough for sleet, but it won’t last long if it happens up north towards highway 278. Highs are in the upper 40s. The bulk of the rain associated with the weekend disturbance moves through on Saturday night through Sunday morning. Drier weather looks to take over later in the day on Sunday. Next week, the weather pattern looks dry and pleasant. Next chance for rain is not until March 5th.

Have a great evening,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.