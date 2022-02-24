East Alabama church helping family with prom expenses

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us remember our prom night and how great it was, but also how it expensive it was. Now Bruna Valley Baptist Church in Lincoln is hosting their 2nd annual “Say Yes to the Dress” event to help parents and students.

It’s a one stop shop for all your prom necessities. They have prom dress, tuxedos, shoes and jewelry, all available for free.

Pastor Patrick Washington says they’ve already collected more than 50 dresses. Along with the free items, they also have a seamstresses offering free alterations.

Pastor Washington says guests are welcome to stop by and grab what they need. He says this is their way to give back to the community.

“We’ve seen the struggle,” says Pastor Washington. “People going through the pandemic. Furloughed and everything. They needed dresses and they couldn’t get any. In the past I’ve struggled, I know how different parents struggle and they can’t just afford 800 and 700 dollar dresses for their child to wear one night. So we wanted to be a blessing to the community.”

The church will host the giveaway and collect items until the end of May. If you’d like to donate, you can contact Brunna Valley Baptist Church 256-390-5995.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.