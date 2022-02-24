LawCall
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama hands out largest award ever in Major Turner case

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama gives out largest reward
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama gave out one of the largest awards ever, $25,000, to an anonymous tipster who helped lead police to arrest a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Major Turner.

The toddler was one of several children killed in Birmingham in 2021, and, Crime Stoppers credits the Birmingham mayor’s efforts to raise reward money with helping them get the crucial information.

Frank Barefield with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said, “Our mayor raised $125,000 to be dedicated to gun violence against children. We had 5 cases in 2021 that this was dedicated to. We have been unable to get tips to solve cases. This is the first one where we have been able to get a tip.”

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is hoping more people will come forward with information that leads to arrests in the other cases, and reminds the public there is still $100,000 in reward money available.

