Barricades put up in front of Rainbow Bridge in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barricades have been placed in front of the Rainbow Bridge in downtown Birmingham to prevent commuters from driving and parking.

The bridge on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. has been restricting traffic since January, due to the deterioration of the more than 100-year-old bridge.

Pedestrians can continue to walk across the bridge, as well as those using bicycles and scooters.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

