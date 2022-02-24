Barricades put up in front of Rainbow Bridge in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barricades have been placed in front of the Rainbow Bridge in downtown Birmingham to prevent commuters from driving and parking.

The bridge on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. has been restricting traffic since January, due to the deterioration of the more than 100-year-old bridge.

Pedestrians can continue to walk across the bridge, as well as those using bicycles and scooters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.