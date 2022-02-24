Alabama lawmakers react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lawmakers reacted Thursday to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia conducted airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent troops and tanks from multiple directions.

Senator Tommy Tuberville released this statement on Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine:

“Putin is a tyrant attacking a sovereign nation. I condemn this unnecessary war and implore the free world to cripple Russia with sanctions. The United States stands with the Ukrainian people and will support them with the supplies and financial aid needed to protect their country,” said Sen. Tuberville, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Congressman Robert Aderholt released these comments (in part) on the invasion:

“We have now seen first-hand what Putin has done, and we’ve heard the continued threats from President Xi of China about the South China Sea and Taiwan. It’s time for a clear-eyed review of America’s military plans to counter these real threats to America and to our allies and friendly democratic nations. Let’s start with ending the Biden freeze on military funding and move to a higher, more appropriate level. This funding needs to be focused on matching, and exceeding, any and all technological capabilities of our adversaries.”

Congressman Aderholt is currently in Europe, as he serves as a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (commonly known as the Helsinki Commission). He said he is monitoring the unfolding events very closely.

Congressman Gary Palmer has released the following statement:

“Once again, the world faces the consequences of weak and indecisive leadership as an aging dictator attempts to reestablish a repressive and evil empire,” Palmer said. “Vladimir Putin has long harbored deep, malicious resentment over the breakup of the Soviet Union, and he has been clear about his aspiration to restore the Russian empire by subjugating former Soviet bloc nations. America and our allies must exact a high price from Putin and Russia, starting with imposing severe economic and diplomatic sanctions. America should unleash the full strength of our oil and natural gas resources to help replace Europe’s dependency on Russia as their source for oil and natural gas. However, this must not be the end of our response. Putin is expecting sanctions and is already seeking more economic support from countries like China, who have their own military pursuits in mind. At this point, it should be abundantly clear that Putin will not stop until he is convinced the cost will be too high. The United States and our allies must make the sanctions against Putin both damaging and persistent in order to end this violence and deter more from occurring. Consequently, the U.S. and our NATO allies should mobilize forces as a clear demonstration that any aggression against NATO members will be met swiftly and decisively.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.