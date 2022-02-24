Alabama House passes ‘Riot Bill’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill requiring mandatory jail time for rioting has passed the Alabama House of Representatives.

The majority of the House said this type of legislation is needed to curb violence at protests.

Rep. Allen Treadaway, who represents part of Jefferson County, said he sponsored the bill because of the violence that erupted in Birmingham following a wave of unrest after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minnesota police officers.

Rep. Treadaway said he believes the local chapter of Black Lives Matter had plans of a peaceful protest, but those plans were hijacked.

He said police officers were under attack, and there’s evidence that people from outside the community planted incineration devices, sledgehammers, bricks, and gasoline the night before the protest.

He said about 70 people were arrested that night, and about two-thirds of them were from out of state.

Treadaway said the Riot Bill would create new penalties for those who attack police officers and shutdown main roads during protests.

Opponents of the bill said it infringes on First Amendment rights, and they fear it will muzzle peaceful protests.

“We seem to…taken this bill and taken sides, but there’s nothing in the bill that suppresses anyone’s First Amendment rights. I made sure that I worked with my Democratic colleagues on the definition of riot trying to update that definition. So…but at the end of the day, we cannot stand for folks coming in and setting buildings on fire, assaulting public safety, and looting stores. So, I’ve tried to fashion the bill in such a way that it addresses just that,” Rep. Treadaway said.

The bill passed the House Tuesday night 75 to 27, and is now in the Senate.

Rioting is a misdemeanor and if the bill passes, those arrested for rioting could be held behind bars for 24 hours before posting bail.

If convicted, they could face at least 30 days in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.