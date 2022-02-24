Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a proposal that would prohibit transgender minors from being treated with puberty-blockers, hormone treatment or surgery to affirm their gender identity. Senators voted 24-6 for the legislation that now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt of Trussville, would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years old or younger.

Similar legislation has been introduced in previous years but did not win final approval.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.