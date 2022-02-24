64-year-old man killed in single-car wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was killed after a single-car wreck yesterday morning according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

64-year-old Richard Carl Minyard was driving along Brookside-Coalburg Road when his car left the road and hit a tree.

Minyard was taken to UAB hospital where he later died from his injuries.

