5 charged with starting Walmart fires in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - Five men are now charged with crimes connected to a strange series of fires, intentionally set inside Walmart stores across the Gulf Coast last summer, including stores in Gulfport and Biloxi.

A newly unsealed federal indictment details an elaborate scheme to start the fires. It lays out how the suspects used burner phones to help them communicate with each other before, during and after the fires were set.

In what became known as “The Walmart Manifesto”, a group that called themselves “The Veterans Order” would eventually take credit for the fires and make a series of demands relating to the company’s interstate and foreign commerce business practices.

The Biloxi Walmart on Switzer Road was one of the two targets on June 4, 2021. That fire ignited at 9:30pm. The fire at the store on Hwy 49 in Gulfport started eight hours earlier. The government says both fires were set by a quintet from Nebraska who were renting a house in Gulf Shores.

That June day, two people entered the Hwy 49 Walmart using separate entrances. Once inside, the woman allegedly started fires in the home goods and sporting goods sections. Those are both on the south side of the Gulfport Walmart. The indictment says the duo can be seen on surveillance footage leaving through the garden center, and crossing Three Rivers Road.

Fast forward eight hours. The indictment says a second man and woman entered the Biloxi Walmart. They entered through the west side doors by the produce section. Once in the home goods section on the opposite corner of the store, the government contends a vendor saw the woman start a fire. That vendor reportedly chased the woman but didn’t catch her.

The new documents just unsealed in court say she made it to Walmart Lane and ran toward Hwy 90. So did her male accomplice. He was reportedly a minute behind her.

On June 11, just one week after the Gulfport and Biloxi fires, the government says a burner phone used during those incidents sent emails to local media with the message: “How many of these fires do we have to set for the news not to suppress this story and the evil caused by Walmart?”

While the indictment indicates local media received that email, WLOX News reporters cannot substantiate we received an email with that message.

The fires in Biloxi and Gulfport were the last in a series of four Walmart fires set between May 27 and June 4. The other two fires were in the Mobile, Alabama area.

So who were the suspects? The government charged Jeffery Sikes, Sean Bottorf, Michael Bottorf, Quinton Olson and Alexander Olson with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire.

Sikes and Alexander Olson face a second count of malicious destruction by fire. Alexander Olson is accused in a third count that also alleges malicious destruction by fire.

All five were arrested Thursday, and were set to be arraigned in Mobile.

