LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University of Alabama to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall

Autherine Lucy Foster. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
Autherine Lucy Foster. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will have a dedication ceremony for Autherine Lucy Hall, honoring Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster for her role in desegregating the University.

Her family said Dr. Foster is honored by the renaming.

The ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

While Foster is celebrated now by the university, that wasn’t always the case. Back in 1956, mobs and threats of violence forced her to leave. But, her expulsion was reversed in 1988 and she went back and got her Master’s Degree.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class
DAR School
DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats
Medals of The World Games 2022
Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals
The Salvation Army
Salvation Army in Bessemer to host “Pack the Pantry” on Friday