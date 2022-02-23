University of Alabama to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will have a dedication ceremony for Autherine Lucy Hall, honoring Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster for her role in desegregating the University.

Her family said Dr. Foster is honored by the renaming.

The ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

While Foster is celebrated now by the university, that wasn’t always the case. Back in 1956, mobs and threats of violence forced her to leave. But, her expulsion was reversed in 1988 and she went back and got her Master’s Degree.

