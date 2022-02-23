Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers on Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department steps back in time on Thursday with a special recognition of those who paved the way, most of whom are no longer with us.

The department will be doing this for the first time, a ceremony remembering the first ten Black police officers hired by the department.

Officers such as Matthew Horton and nine others. They were among the first to come on board nearly 60 years ago. On Thursday, the department will hold a special recognition ceremony at the Fraternal Order of Police on 9th Court.

“You know, these officers started 57 years ago and they paved the way for myself and others as well as our former police chief who was the first African-American police chief, so I think we need to honor them for their work,” said Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders.

The ceremony begins at 1:00 P.M. Thursday.

