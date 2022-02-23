LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield recreate iconic Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.(Twitter/@SpiderManMovie via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Spider-Man cartoon meme has come to life to promote the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The three Spider-Men in the film – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield – suited up for the photo.

It’s a take on a 1960s cartoon of two Spider-Men – one of them an impersonator – pointing at each another. The cartoon has become one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.

The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the picture, writing, “Of course, we got the meme.”

The movie will be available to stream March 22 and on Blu-ray April 12.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date. It’s also the third highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers
Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers on Thursday
#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit
Birmingham scientist being recognized in D.C. as part of Women’s History Month in March
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more