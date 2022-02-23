LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Study finds people who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for heart problems

Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical...
Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.(Science Photo Library via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new study shows that people who had COVID-19 face a higher risk of long-term heart problems after recovering from the virus.

The study was published Feb. 7 in the Nature Medicine journal.

Researchers looked at more than 153,000 U.S. veterans who had COVID-19. Their health was compared to those who never had COVID-19.

The study found that those who had COVID-19 reported more health problems after recovering from the virus, including strokes, clotting and heart attacks.

Data shows that beyond the first 30 days after infection, people who had COVID-19 are also at risk of various heart issues, including “cerebrovascular disorders, dysrhythmias, ischemic and non-ischemic heart disease, pericarditis, myocarditis, heart failure and thromboembolic disease.”

The study concludes that the risk of cardiovascular disease in survivors of COVID-19 are “substantial.” Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield recreate iconic Spider-Man meme
Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers
Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers on Thursday
#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit
Birmingham scientist being recognized in D.C. as part of Women’s History Month in March
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more