Sonya Deville is ready to visit the magic city in WWE SmackDown

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pro wrestling is big in central Alabama and on March 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown returns to the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Superstar Sonya Deville joined Good Day Alabama Extra live to talk about the event and a whole lot more. Check out the fun!

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster for the 7:00 p.m. show on March 11.

