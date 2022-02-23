Severe Weather Awareness Week; EMA leaders play crucial role in storms

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and what better time to peel back the clouds to get a better understanding of what county EMA leaders across the state do when the weather turns bad? They play a crucial role during the storm and after the storm passes.

Wednesday, WBRC spent some time at the Tuscaloosa County EMA office and found Tamara Croom who often finds herself in the middle of the storm, yet she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Inside the Tuscaloosa County EMA office, it was quiet but when the weather turns bad and threatening as it often does in west Alabama. That’s when Tamara Croom knows it’s time to have that laser focus and realize...it’s game-time.

“You don’t want to overreact, you don’t want to panic,” said Croom, who is the Deputy Director for Tuscaloosa County EMA.

As Deputy Director, it is Croom’s responsibility to make sure first responders have what they need in a moment’s notice.

“You don’t tell first responders what to do or how to do it. We basically give them the information such as letting them know what roads are blocked,” said Croom.

It is not a job for the faint of heart. It requires the ability to think on your feet, remain cool under pressure, hallmarks of an effective EMA leader.

“My mother has taught me how to be calm under pressure especially when she was the Tuscaloosa city clerk,” Croom said with a laugh.

Tamara Croom will be the first to tell you she was built for this. A major part of her job is working in tandem with the other agencies that also play a vital role in getting resources out.

Her greatest fear? Not being in position to help people, such as the case recently in neighboring Hale County when a tornado struck and killed a person and injured a few others in early February.

“There were so many people who were hurting, and not being able help them because the damage wasn’t costly enough to qualify for FEMA assistance,” said Croom.

Tamara Croom knows there will be another storm on the horizon, but rather than fear it, she along with other EMA leaders embrace the opportunity to comfort those who bear the brunt of it with a helping hand from inside the ‘war room.’

“The vulnerable, the kids and old people.. they’re my heart,” said Croom.

Tamara Croom says her greatest joy so far was paving the way to help those who had trouble getting their COVID vaccine shots a few months ago.

