LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Salvation Army in Bessemer to host “Pack the Pantry” on Friday

The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army’s Bessemer Service Center needs your help in filling their community pantry.

The Bessemer Service Center is hosting their “Pack the Pantry” food and supplies drive on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Center is looking for canned goods, pantry items, non-perishables, hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, and household supplies.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the Bessemer Service Center at 525 13th Street North, Bessemer, AL 35020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Down at the Doghouse
Down At The Doghouse
Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Baby boy celebrates 1 month of being home after 112 days in NICU
The North Jefferson Women's Center has served the community since 1993, with the last nine...
Pregnant? need help? the North Jefferson Women’s Center is here for you
Shirley L. Woodham
86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered