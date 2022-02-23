Salvation Army in Bessemer to host “Pack the Pantry” on Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army’s Bessemer Service Center needs your help in filling their community pantry.

The Bessemer Service Center is hosting their “Pack the Pantry” food and supplies drive on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Center is looking for canned goods, pantry items, non-perishables, hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, and household supplies.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the Bessemer Service Center at 525 13th Street North, Bessemer, AL 35020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.