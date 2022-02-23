Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The gold, silver and bronze medals that will be awarded to winning athletes and teams at The World Games 2022 will be unveiled during a ceremony on Feb. 23.

Several Olympic athletes from Alabama will participate in the ceremony, along with other special guests.

More than 3,600 elite athletes from over 100 countries will compete for the medals during the international sports competition that will take place from July 7-17.

