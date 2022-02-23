LawCall
New phase in University Mall shooting investigation

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) -The investigation in the University Mall shooting Saturday has reached a new phase.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit released some photos could help in the case.

Three days after the shooting that left four people injured, authorities released a total of five photos showing three people inside the mall at the time.

It’s important to point out these individuals are NOT considered suspects. Investigators say they are ‘persons of interest,’ simply meaning they need the public’s help to locate the young men and ask a few questions.

Meantime, mall shopper Joseph Ryans and he was pleased by this latest development in the investigation.

“Because this is my hometown and there’s no place to go without fighting and we wasn’t even expecting this. It’s not necessary. "

Bryan: “How do you think you would have reacted had you been here Saturday afternoon?”

“I probably would have freaked out man. I mean it’s sad. I can’t even explain it. Words can’t even explain it,” said Ryans.

So far we have not gotten a response from mall management about what happened Saturday afternoon and we also reached out to the Violent Crimes Task Force, but they declined an interview until a later time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

