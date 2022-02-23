Mayor Woodfin announces programs to address conflict resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Tuesday morning addressing crime in the City of Birmingham after a violent weekend.

Two teens shot and killed Sunday night, that makes six teens killed in the city in just six weeks.

Mayor Woodfin touched on a few different topics during the meeting but started by saying the names of the six teenagers whose lives were lost to gun violence just this year.

He stressed the importance of remembering that they weren’t just statistics: they were sons, daughters, classmates, and friends.

During the meeting Interim Birmingham Police, Chief Scott Thurmond, reiterated that police are doing all they can to bring resolve and justice to the families who lost loved ones.

The mayor also talked about the uptick in domestic violence in the city encouraging victims to seek help with the YWCA of Alabama.

Mayor Woodfin also offered solutions for students revealing a conflict resolution curriculum for students in third through twelfth grade.

Mayor Woodfin said we can’t program our way out of gun violence, but this is a start.

“We believe the earlier we can get to our young people and engage, the better. If there’s an issue that they don’t want to retaliate, or if there’s an issue that they won’t pick up a gun. And so, that’s a long-term play. That conversation is not in isolation on an island by ourselves. I’ve had conversations with the superintendent. I’ve had conversations with the leadership of with the Birmingham Board of Education,” Mayor Woodfin said.

He said that program will ideally start this coming fall adding that the city has set aside money to the tune of $3 million for conflict resolution resources and is also partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Health to address violence in the city through a health lens.

