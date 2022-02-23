Local activist works to continue conflict resolution outreach as Birmingham mayor takes up the initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Mayor Randall Woodfin is working out his conflict resolution curriculum to help curb gun violence among youth, a local activist said a similar initiative has already taken root.

Donald Shepherd, the creator of S.T.R.A.P, which means Stop Throwing Rocks at the Penitentiary, said he wanted to make sure the deaths of six Birmingham teenagers in six weeks, and all of the others before them, were not in vain.

Shepherd created the conflict resolution organization 10 years ago, he said. It is aimed at teaching youth how to avoid using violence to settle disagreements.

Shepherd was given offices at two Birmingham City middle schools, Smith Middle and Shades Valley Middle, that he said would serve as permanent places for students to seek help and guidance.

Shepherd said the curriculum Mayor Woodfin wanted to develop would prove what he had been working towards for a decade, that consistently teaching conflict resolution to children can help save lives.

Shepherd said he’d seen the results firsthand when students he’s worked with have walked away from conflicts instead of resorting to violence.

“We’re about prevention and intervention. It’s important and imperative that we teach our young people to learn ways to deal with conflict without it resorting to violence. I can’t stress that enough. This hasn’t been an easy fight,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said it was difficult to bear more children dying by violence in Birmingham, but he believes the work that S.T.R.A.P is doing is preventing many more lives from being lost.

