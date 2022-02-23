LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local activist works to continue conflict resolution outreach as Birmingham mayor takes up the initiative

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Mayor Randall Woodfin is working out his conflict resolution curriculum to help curb gun violence among youth, a local activist said a similar initiative has already taken root.

Donald Shepherd, the creator of S.T.R.A.P, which means Stop Throwing Rocks at the Penitentiary, said he wanted to make sure the deaths of six Birmingham teenagers in six weeks, and all of the others before them, were not in vain.

Shepherd created the conflict resolution organization 10 years ago, he said. It is aimed at teaching youth how to avoid using violence to settle disagreements.

Shepherd was given offices at two Birmingham City middle schools, Smith Middle and Shades Valley Middle, that he said would serve as permanent places for students to seek help and guidance.

Shepherd said the curriculum Mayor Woodfin wanted to develop would prove what he had been working towards for a decade, that consistently teaching conflict resolution to children can help save lives.

Shepherd said he’d seen the results firsthand when students he’s worked with have walked away from conflicts instead of resorting to violence.

“We’re about prevention and intervention. It’s important and imperative that we teach our young people to learn ways to deal with conflict without it resorting to violence. I can’t stress that enough. This hasn’t been an easy fight,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said it was difficult to bear more children dying by violence in Birmingham, but he believes the work that S.T.R.A.P is doing is preventing many more lives from being lost.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

Latest News

Bonuses for childcare workers
AL childcare workers receive bonuses from DHR
Quarterbacks drafted with first eight picks of USFL Draft
First day of USFL Draft ends in Birmingham
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft
Emergency Bessemer meeting
Emergency Bessemer meeting