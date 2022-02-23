LawCall
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died after he was stabbed to death, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

Barry Wardell Gardner, 33, was serving a 13-year sentence for theft of property and burglary from a 2014 conviction out of Montgomery County. The coroner said he was found in an open-style dormitory with stab wounds.

He was transferred to the prison infirmary where he died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations.

