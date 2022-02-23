Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died after he was stabbed to death, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

Barry Wardell Gardner, 33, was serving a 13-year sentence for theft of property and burglary from a 2014 conviction out of Montgomery County. The coroner said he was found in an open-style dormitory with stab wounds.

He was transferred to the prison infirmary where he died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.