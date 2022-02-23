LawCall
How to talk to children about violent deaths

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the tragic deaths of six teenagers in Birmingham some parents may be wondering how to talk to their kids about violence and death.

The expert we spoke to said talking to your child about about violent, traumatic death is actually more about listening.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow explained to begin the conversation with open ears.

“Not just give them lots of information but rather ask them what they are concerned about, what their worries are or if they have worries,” Dr. Klapow advised.

However, he said not to force the conversation.

“Getting them talking is important as long as they want to talk,” Dr. Klapow said.

In addition, Dr. Klapow said it’s important to assure children that there are safety measures in place for them including yourself, teachers, and others looking out for them, but be careful not to promise safety as that’s not entirely possible.

What you say should be determined by the age of the child, because according to Klapow, younger children process information differently than older teens.

It’s also important to realize that professional help may be needed.

“Children are going to be stressed. They’re going to be anxious. That’s a normal response. Same with adults. But, if those things are keeping them from doing their schoolwork, if they’re having a hard time sleeping, if they are acting out, if they’re older kids and they are developing headaches, stomachaches, things like that, and they’re not resolving within a week to two weeks, then, it’s probably time to talk to a mental health professional,” he explained.

Dr. Klapow advised parents to seek the advice of their child’s primary provider if you believe more help is needed.

