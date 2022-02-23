Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says they are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

Authorities say they were called to the 500 block of 83rd Place South just after 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one man outside a residence suffering a graze wound. They found a second man inside the residence suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe a group of men were at the house when an altercation ended with a shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

A homicide investigation is underway at 509 83rd Place South.



The Public Information Officer is responding. Additional Information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/K1eYEVThtn — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 23, 2022

