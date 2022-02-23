LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says they are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

Authorities say they were called to the 500 block of 83rd Place South just after 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one man outside a residence suffering a graze wound. They found a second man inside the residence suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe a group of men were at the house when an altercation ended with a shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

