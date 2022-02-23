First day of USFL Draft ends in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A historic day has wrapped up at Protective Stadium, as day one of the 2022 USFL Draft ends in Birmingham.

Only quarterbacks were taken in the very first round, with former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson taken with the first pick of the draft. Patterson is excited to suit up for the Panthers.

“I think purpose and my faith in God has really helped me along the way,” said Patterson. “Ever since I was a little kid, I wrote it down in my room, that I wanted to play football for a living.”

The Birmingham Stallions had the sixth pick of the first round of the draft, and they selected former Florida International quarterback Alex McGough to be their quarterback this fall.

“I’m just excited to get to play,” said McGough. I’m just excited to get to fight and compete, especially in front of the hometown crowd. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Defensive ends and edge rushers were taken in rounds two through four, offensive tackles were taken in rounds five through seven, cornerbacks were taken in rounds eight through 11, with quarterbacks taken once again in round 12.

Day two of the USFL Draft will continue on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.