First Alert for rain Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are watching a stalled boundary of showers and embedded thunderstorms on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. We have Marion, Winston, Fayette, and Lamar counties under Flash Flood Warnings until 6:15 AM. A flash flood warning for Fayette and Walker counties continues until 9 AM. Rainfall totals have added up around two to four inches with an additional inch of rain possible. This boundary is likely to drift to the southeast and produce showers across Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and into the Gadsden area before 10 AM. Severe threat this morning is very low, but not zero. We will monitor for an isolated strong storm, but the ingredients needed for strong storms continues to decrease over time. The flood watch continues through the morning hours. Just make sure you never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown! Temperatures this morning remain very warm with most of us in the 60s and lower 70s. Rain-cooled air in northwest Alabama has resulted in temperatures in the 50s for parts of Hamilton, Haleyville, and Cullman. Our high temperatures today will likely occur early this morning. Once the rain moves through, temperatures are forecast to cool. Locations along and south of I-20/59 will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Far northwest Alabama may end up in the 50s all day long as northwest winds bring in slightly cooler air. Winds are breezy this morning from the south at 10-20 mph, but the winds should decrease and shift from the northwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph. Most of the rain today should taper off late this morning leaving us mostly dry for the afternoon hours. A couple of isolated showers can’t be ruled out in west Alabama this afternoon and evening. If you have any plans to be outside this evening, we will likely stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s by 6-7 PM.

Warm and Muggy Thursday: We will hold on to an isolated shower chance tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Northwest Alabama will end up in the 40s while our southeastern counties like Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties could stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I can’t rule out the possibility of patchy fog developing tonight, so use extra caution if you have to be on the roads tomorrow morning. Tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly dry as a warm front lifts to the north. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph will likely help us warm into the low to mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower, but most of us will remain dry tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Friday morning. A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely move through Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe weather does not appear likely with this system, but we will monitor for the low chance for an isolated strong storm. I don’t see a lot of heavy rain with this cold front early Friday morning. Plan for morning showers with drier conditions Friday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the 60s early Friday morning with most of us dropping into the 50s late in the day. We will likely see a large spread in temperatures Friday afternoon. Northwest Alabama could see afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Areas along I-20/59 could end up in the mid to upper 50s. Shelby, Talladega, Clay, Coosa, Chilton, and Calhoun counties could end up warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The models continue to show a weak disturbance to our west that could enhance our rain chances as we head into Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Most of Saturday is looking dry with only an isolated shower possible. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of the rain will be light. We will end up chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain should taper off by Sunday afternoon leaving us dry and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Next Week Outlook: Next week is looking like the opposite of this week! We are looking dry and quiet for next Monday through Thursday. Temperatures next week will be closer to average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. I’m hoping we will see less cloud cover and more sunshine early next week. We could trend warmer by the second half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

