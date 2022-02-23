LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. Mullins was known for clashing with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB

Latest News

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Brookwood baby celebrates 1 month of being home after 112 days in NICU
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days