The effects of the Ukraine tension here at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tensions are mounting in the Ukraine with Russian troops now in eastern parts of the country and NATO allies firing back with sanctions. The powder keg of tension and potential catastrophe have some looking at the situation’s impact on the country and state economy.

Gas and grocery prices have risen considerably over the last year and many at home are now concerned those prices could climb even higher. Still one local economist urged patience.

“We really don’t know how this is going to affect the economy overall. How it’s going to affect the world economy and how that is going to trickle down to Alabama,” said UAB Economics Professor Ben Meadows.

Still much of the economic impact right now is merely speculative.

“We don’t know what Russia’s next move is. We don’t know what our reaction to Russia’s next move is and we don’t know what global markets reaction to that reaction will be. So it’s hard to say what’s going to happen locally in Alabama. The only thing we can know as a certainty, based on what we are seeing in crude oil markets we expect prices at the pump to go up,” said Meadows.

While prices are likely to climb at the at the gas station, the tension in the Ukraine hasn’t yet led to an increase in grocery stores. Those high price points are due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Rising energy prices, inflation, all those things it’s not surprising that we’re seeing grocery prices tick up a little bit. Like I said about 5 percent inflation year over year there.,” said Meadows.

Some impact already felt in the stock market on Tuesday though as the Dow dropped 480 points.

