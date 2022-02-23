DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A student from Kate Duncan Smith DAR school has been arrested after making terroristic threats on the school as announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley posted on social media that school administrators had been made aware of a threat at DAR High School. Local law enforcement officials were contacted and took appropriate action according to the social media post.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed that a student had been taken into custody on Wednesday and transported to the juvenile probation office.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.