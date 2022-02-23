LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman Boys Basketball historic post season

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman High School boys’ basketball team is making history advancing to state for the first time in 90 years.   The Bearcats defeated Scottsboro 75-58 in the Class 6-A Northwest Regional Tuesday at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, AL.

The win improves Cullman to 27-3 on the season advancing to to state and the Final Four for the first time since 1932.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Cullman post season
Cullman post season
AHSAA
Alabama High School Basketball postseason schedules and results
Sonya Deville made her debut in WWE in 2015 and is back in action with an evolving role as...
Sonya Deville is ready to visit the magic city in WWE SmackDown
Sonya Deville made her debut in WWE in 2015 and is back in action with an evolving role as...
VIDEO; WWE Superstar Sonya Deville