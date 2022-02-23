Cullman Boys Basketball historic post season

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman High School boys’ basketball team is making history advancing to state for the first time in 90 years. The Bearcats defeated Scottsboro 75-58 in the Class 6-A Northwest Regional Tuesday at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, AL.

The win improves Cullman to 27-3 on the season advancing to to state and the Final Four for the first time since 1932.

