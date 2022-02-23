Could fewer Omicron cases mean a slower exodus in teacher retirements?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, WBRC) - One year ago, experts said there was a huge exodus of public school employees retiring primarily from the stress of COVID.

Most of the retirees were teachers, according to state educators. But now that Omicron cases are dropping dramatically, could there be a slow-down in the rush to cash in this year?

The Retirement Systems of Alabama says more than 3,500 public school employees decided to retire last year, the most since the 2010-2011 academic year.

Of that number more than 40 employees retired from the Tuscaloosa City Schools district at the end of school last May, a major part of it due to the stress from COVID. A good percentage were teachers.

“We’re seeing the impact of COVID throughout our profession. We’re certainly seeing that impact in our classrooms.. our busses,” said Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

Although it’s only February, Dr. Daria feels that number will likely be about the same by the time the school year ends this year.

“The school year is not over. We anticipate getting a couple of additional retirees at the end of the year but we speculate to be kind of be flatline where we were last year, somewhere around the 40 mark for retirees,” said Dr. Daria.

That will likely mean the Tuscaloosa City Schools district will have around 100 openings come fall.

“That’s a combination of individuals moving to other jobs, so we have about a hundred every year and we’re trying to cut that down.. we’re at 85% retention rate. We’re trying to increase that,” said Dr. Daria.

In terms of what could happen across public school districts in Alabama this spring, the Retirement Systems of Alabama declined to talk about it publicly.

“It certainly takes a toll on doing amazing work,” he said.

For Dr. Mike Daria, he is grateful Covid cases are dropping. He only hopes in due time that will translate into fewer retirements from the classroom.

We are waiting on a spreadsheet from RSA showing more retirement numbers from 2021.

