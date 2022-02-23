LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
Could fewer Omicron cases mean a slower exodus in teacher retirements?
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates