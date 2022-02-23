LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chilton County woman advocating for people to take all head injuries seriously after husband’s death

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though its been over a decade, Kim Trimble still remembers it like it was yesterday.

In 2009, she and her husband Gregory were working out in the yard when he fell and hit his head and had a tiny cut in the corner of his eye. Kim says Gregory said he was fine and didn’t want to go to the doctor. A few days later, Gregory started complaining he had a headache. Once again, he didn’t want to go to urgent care and said he was fine until that Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support.

“Apparently it looked like he had the subdural hematoma; a slow brain bleed and it caused him to have a massive stroke,” Trimble said.

Two days later, Gregory passed away.

Kim says just days earlier, her husband was walking, talking, working, and living life like nothing had happened. Kim says her late husband was fun-loving and a great guy to enjoy life with.

When Kim heard of Bob Saget’s death from a head injury, it shook her and took her back to what happened to her husband. She is urging everyone to treat a head injury as serious as it can be.

“Make sure that you get yourself checked or your family member checked and that way, if it does turn out to be nothing wonderful and if it does turn out to be something, you won’t have that guilt of what if. I still struggle with that 13 years later. What if? What if I made him go to the hospital?” Kim said.

Trimble says you also need to be an advocate for yourself or family member or friend. You may end up saving a life.

You can find out more helpful information from the Brain Injury Association of America here: https://www.biausa.org/public-affairs/public-awareness/brain-injury-awareness

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help

Latest News

We haven't gotten a clear answer as to why a budget hasn't been passed yet. One city councilor...
Bessemer city leaders still working to pass budget
Reaction to Woodfin presser
Local activist works to continue conflict resolution outreach as Birmingham mayor takes up the initiative
Bonuses for childcare workers
AL childcare workers receive bonuses from DHR
Quarterbacks drafted with first eight picks of USFL Draft
First day of USFL Draft ends in Birmingham