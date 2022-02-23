Central HS ties health fair with Black History Month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central High School hopes to connect a month of looking back at historical accomplishments during Black History Month with a year’s worth of making healthy decisions.

Principal Teresha Jones-Hamilton said the national theme for Black History Month this year is black health and wellness. She felt its important to expose kids to what a healthy lifestyle of eating right and exercise looks like.

The school hosted a health and wellness fair Tuesday. They invited healthcare providers, fitness experts, local restaurants and others to come in and show students some of the things they could consider when it comes to awareness about their health.

“I wanted to make sure they’re aware and the team wanted to make sure they’re aware this is what checking on your health looks like. These are things I need to know to make sure I’m healthy. So we can all be a better and stronger community,” Jones told WBRC.

Coming to the health fair was optional for students. They were also were able to get health screenings such as getting their blood pressure checked while they were there.

