Brookwood baby celebrates 1 month of being home after 112 days in NICU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beckett James Yeackle, packed a lot of fight in his tiny frame, and now he and his family are celebrating a new milestone.

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021 and weighed 1 pound, 3 ounces. He spent 112 days in the NICU and by the time he was discharged on January 21, 2022 he was 8 pounds, 5 ounces!

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021 (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Now he’s celebrating a full month on being at home with mom and dad.

“We could not be more thankful for all the nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors that cared for Beckett and got us to this point,” Meg Yeackle said. “They changed our lives. He wouldn’t be here with us if it wasn’t for the specialized care he was able to receive at Brookwood. We are so excited for life at home with our Beckett James!”

