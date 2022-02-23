LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brookwood baby celebrates 1 month of being home after 112 days in NICU

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beckett James Yeackle, packed a lot of fight in his tiny frame, and now he and his family are celebrating a new milestone.

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021 and weighed 1 pound, 3 ounces. He spent 112 days in the NICU and by the time he was discharged on January 21, 2022 he was 8 pounds, 5 ounces!

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Now he’s celebrating a full month on being at home with mom and dad.

“We could not be more thankful for all the nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors that cared for Beckett and got us to this point,” Meg Yeackle said. “They changed our lives. He wouldn’t be here with us if it wasn’t for the specialized care he was able to receive at Brookwood. We are so excited for life at home with our Beckett James!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB

Latest News

The North Jefferson Women's Center has served the community since 1993, with the last nine...
Pregnant? need help? the North Jefferson Women’s Center is here for you
Shirley L. Woodham
86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered
EAT
Making Alabama a little greener, how a new initiative is changing the restaurant scene in the Magic City
The Battery rendering
Highly acclaimed chef bringing “southern sophistication” with new Homewood restaurant