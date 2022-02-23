Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have completed their draft class for the 2022 USFL Draft.

Here are the draft picks for this year’s Birmingham Stallions.

Alex McGough: QB-Florida International Aaron Adeoye: DE-SE Missouri State Chauncy Haney: DE-North Greenville Seth Thomas: DE-Northern Iowa & Jonathan Newsome: DE-Ball State Darius Harper: OT-Cincinnati O’Shea Dugas: OT-Louisiana Tech Justice Powers: OT-UAB & Matthew Snow: OT-Pace Brian Allen: CB-Utah Tae Hayes: CB-Appalachian State Bryan Mills: CB-North Carolina Central Lorenzo Burns: CB-Arizona J’Mar Davis-Smith: QB-Louisiana Tech Victor Bolden Jr.: WR-Oregon State Emanuel Hall: WR-Missouri Osirus Mitchell: WR-Mississippi State Peyton Ramzy: WR-Tuskegee Manasseh Bailey: WR-Morgan State Christian McFarland: S-Idaho State Tyree Robinson: S-Oregon Jordan McCray: C-UCF Scooby Wright: ILB-Arizona & Jason Ferris: ILB-Montana Western Cameron Hunt: G-Oregon PASS Willie Yarbary: DT-Wake Forest Haston Adams: DT-Mary Hardin-Baylor PASS Tony Brooks-James: RB/FB-Oregon CJ Marable: RB/FB-Coastal Carolina DeMarquis Gates: OLB-Ole Miss Terrill Hanks: OLB-New Mexico State Brody Buck: OLB-NW Missouri State Brandon Aubrey: K-Notre Dame Colby Wadman: P-UC Davis Cary Angeline: TE-NC State PASS

The Birmingham Stallions will play their first USFL game on April 16 at Protective Stadium, taking on the New Jersey Generals.

