Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class

Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough(WBRC)
By Alex Jones
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have completed their draft class for the 2022 USFL Draft.

Here are the draft picks for this year’s Birmingham Stallions.

  1. Alex McGough: QB-Florida International
  2. Aaron Adeoye: DE-SE Missouri State
  3. Chauncy Haney: DE-North Greenville
  4. Seth Thomas: DE-Northern Iowa & Jonathan Newsome: DE-Ball State
  5. Darius Harper: OT-Cincinnati
  6. O’Shea Dugas: OT-Louisiana Tech
  7. Justice Powers: OT-UAB & Matthew Snow: OT-Pace
  8. Brian Allen: CB-Utah
  9. Tae Hayes: CB-Appalachian State
  10. Bryan Mills: CB-North Carolina Central
  11. Lorenzo Burns: CB-Arizona
  12. J’Mar Davis-Smith: QB-Louisiana Tech
  13. Victor Bolden Jr.: WR-Oregon State
  14. Emanuel Hall: WR-Missouri
  15. Osirus Mitchell: WR-Mississippi State
  16. Peyton Ramzy: WR-Tuskegee
  17. Manasseh Bailey: WR-Morgan State
  18. Christian McFarland: S-Idaho State
  19. Tyree Robinson: S-Oregon
  20. Jordan McCray: C-UCF
  21. Scooby Wright: ILB-Arizona & Jason Ferris: ILB-Montana Western
  22. Cameron Hunt: G-Oregon
  23. PASS
  24. Willie Yarbary: DT-Wake Forest
  25. Haston Adams: DT-Mary Hardin-Baylor
  26. PASS
  27. Tony Brooks-James: RB/FB-Oregon
  28. CJ Marable: RB/FB-Coastal Carolina
  29. DeMarquis Gates: OLB-Ole Miss
  30. Terrill Hanks: OLB-New Mexico State
  31. Brody Buck: OLB-NW Missouri State
  32. Brandon Aubrey: K-Notre Dame
  33. Colby Wadman: P-UC Davis
  34. Cary Angeline: TE-NC State
  35. PASS

The Birmingham Stallions will play their first USFL game on April 16 at Protective Stadium, taking on the New Jersey Generals.

