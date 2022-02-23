Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have completed their draft class for the 2022 USFL Draft.
Here are the draft picks for this year’s Birmingham Stallions.
- Alex McGough: QB-Florida International
- Aaron Adeoye: DE-SE Missouri State
- Chauncy Haney: DE-North Greenville
- Seth Thomas: DE-Northern Iowa & Jonathan Newsome: DE-Ball State
- Darius Harper: OT-Cincinnati
- O’Shea Dugas: OT-Louisiana Tech
- Justice Powers: OT-UAB & Matthew Snow: OT-Pace
- Brian Allen: CB-Utah
- Tae Hayes: CB-Appalachian State
- Bryan Mills: CB-North Carolina Central
- Lorenzo Burns: CB-Arizona
- J’Mar Davis-Smith: QB-Louisiana Tech
- Victor Bolden Jr.: WR-Oregon State
- Emanuel Hall: WR-Missouri
- Osirus Mitchell: WR-Mississippi State
- Peyton Ramzy: WR-Tuskegee
- Manasseh Bailey: WR-Morgan State
- Christian McFarland: S-Idaho State
- Tyree Robinson: S-Oregon
- Jordan McCray: C-UCF
- Scooby Wright: ILB-Arizona & Jason Ferris: ILB-Montana Western
- Cameron Hunt: G-Oregon
- PASS
- Willie Yarbary: DT-Wake Forest
- Haston Adams: DT-Mary Hardin-Baylor
- PASS
- Tony Brooks-James: RB/FB-Oregon
- CJ Marable: RB/FB-Coastal Carolina
- DeMarquis Gates: OLB-Ole Miss
- Terrill Hanks: OLB-New Mexico State
- Brody Buck: OLB-NW Missouri State
- Brandon Aubrey: K-Notre Dame
- Colby Wadman: P-UC Davis
- Cary Angeline: TE-NC State
- PASS
The Birmingham Stallions will play their first USFL game on April 16 at Protective Stadium, taking on the New Jersey Generals.
