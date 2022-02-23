LawCall
Birmingham scientist being recognized in D.C. as part of Women’s History Month in March

#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit
#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit(Dr. Starks)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham native is being celebrated on the national stage for her work in STEM.

Dr. Adrienne Starks is one of 120 women recognized in Washington D.C as part of a Women’s History Month Celebration.

The C.E.O. of STREAM Innovations is part of the #IfThenSheCan exhibit. The orange statues of these woman will stand in the Smithsonian Gardens at the museums March 5-27.

Dr. Starks knew from a young age she wanted to work in science.

Her mission in the Magic City through STREAM is to equip under-served communities with the tools to develop their passion for the STEM fields.

“What I am doing is just a piece of what can happen, it’s just a tip of the iceberg of what can happen for girls that are here,” Dr. Starks said. “I’m very honored to be a part of this coming out of Women’s History month, of seeing women do phenomenal things.”

This will be the largest collection of statues of women.

Dr. Starks said she’s excited for the country to learn more about these amazing women in STEM through the #IfThenSheCan exhibit.

