Birmingham food truck workers set world record shucking corn

Aww Shucks breaks world record
By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owners of Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn food truck in Birmingham are now Guinness World Record holders.

An Aww Shucks team of four people shucked 38 ears of corn in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record in September 2021.

Phillip and Avrie Powell got the official plaque this week. They, along with Jarris Brooks and Brandale Oliver, broke the Guinness World Record.

The team is now working to break their own record.

