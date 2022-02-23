LawCall
Bessemer city leaders still working to pass budget

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer city leaders are still trying to figure out a budget for this year!

We haven’t gotten a clear answer as to why a budget hasn’t been passed yet. One city councilor calls the situation a mess.

Tuesday during a special called budget meeting, city leaders spent hours going line-by-line of the proposed budget. Typically, cities hold budget meetings before the fiscal year starts in October, but for whatever reason that hasn’t happened in Bessemer.

The budget includes potential raises for first responders and other city employees among other things including money for capital equipment expenses. We asked the council president about the budget hold up and why it’s taking so long to pass.

“We don’t normally be in the budget in February. Normally we try and do it in the fall of the year. We received it in December and so there was some holidays and thus put us over into the first of the year,” Jesse Matthews, city council president said.

Bessemer’s finances are under the microscope right now after a state audit shows more than $50,000 is allegedly missing from the city’s E-911 district along with sloppy record keeping. The mayor tells WBRC no money is missing.

You can read more about the audit and the mayor’s response here: https://www.wbrc.com/2022/02/22/state-audit-missing-money-sloppy-record-keeping-bessemer-department-mayor-disagrees/

