LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child

Ismael Roldan
Ismael Roldan(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama A&M University Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested and charged with enticing a child and sexual abuse as announced Wednesday.

Ismael Roldan, 37, was arrested on Feb. 21, for allegedly enticing a child. He was also charged with second degree sexual abuse.

Roldan was released on Tuesday after posting bond at $3,000 for both charges.

Roldan has been with the department for three years and has no prior infractions.

WAFF reached out to Roldan for comment and he said that he has no comment at this time.

Alabama A&M released the following statement:

Alabama A&M University has confirmed that a law enforcement officer in its Department of Public Safety was arrested without incident on February 21, 20222 by the Huntsville Police Department following an investigation.

The charges against officer Ismael Roldan were unrelated to his role as an officer at AAMU. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the officer has been placed under administrative leave February 22, 2022 pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class
DAR School
DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats
Autherine Lucy Foster. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
University of Alabama to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall
Medals of The World Games 2022
Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals
The Salvation Army
Salvation Army in Bessemer to host “Pack the Pantry” on Friday