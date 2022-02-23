Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama A&M University Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested and charged with enticing a child and sexual abuse as announced Wednesday.

Ismael Roldan, 37, was arrested on Feb. 21, for allegedly enticing a child. He was also charged with second degree sexual abuse.

Roldan was released on Tuesday after posting bond at $3,000 for both charges.

Roldan has been with the department for three years and has no prior infractions.

WAFF reached out to Roldan for comment and he said that he has no comment at this time.

Alabama A&M released the following statement:

Alabama A&M University has confirmed that a law enforcement officer in its Department of Public Safety was arrested without incident on February 21, 20222 by the Huntsville Police Department following an investigation.

The charges against officer Ismael Roldan were unrelated to his role as an officer at AAMU. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the officer has been placed under administrative leave February 22, 2022 pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.