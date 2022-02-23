AL childcare workers receive bonuses from DHR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 10,000 Alabama childcare workers are getting bonuses through a Department of Human Resources grant.

Full-time employees who applied received $1,500 bonuses and part-time employees received $750.

The funding for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan to help recruit and retain qualified childcare workers.

The childcare industry has been hit hard during this pandemic and these grants are intended to reward current employees for their service to Alabama families.

“We heard from one this morning who expressed if these funds had not been made available to them, they would have had to close their doors,” said Faye Nelson, Deputy Commissioner for Family Resources at Alabama DHR. “That’s just how important it is to have this money out here to help them to sustain their business.”

Eligible employees can get up to eight quarterly bonuses, and the two-year grant period ends September 2023.

They’re now accepting applications for the next quarter.

Click here to find out how you can apply and eligibility requirements.

