LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

3 from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft

Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in connection to an AT&T copper theft in Lee County.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people from Smiths Station are facing charges after thousands of dollars of AT&T copper wire was stolen.

On February 9, 38-year-old Michael Edward Moyer was arrested in Wetumpka by investigators from Lee and Elmore counties in connection to the copper theft. He was arrested on separate charges and is currently awaiting extradition back to Lee County where the alleged crime was committed.

The continued investigation by Lee County investigators has resulted in multiple suspects being involved with Moyer.

On February 14, authorities arrested 36-year-old Brandi Michelle Cole and charged her with receiving stolen property in the 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. Authorities say she has been released on a $35,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

On the same date, 35-year-old Samantha Kaylee Greer was arrested and also charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. Lee County officials say she has been released on a $20,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and authorities say more charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-22-22
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in northwest Alabama tonight
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
State audit: Missing money, sloppy record keeping in Bessemer department; Mayor disagrees
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers
Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers on Thursday
#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit
Birmingham scientist being recognized in D.C. as part of Women’s History Month in March
Stillman College
Shining a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough
Birmingham Stallions complete 2022 Draft Class