Uber driver charged after passenger allegedly wakes up to him on her

Mechamed Gayusi
Mechamed Gayusi(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown, KCTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Uber driver has been charged with aggravated sexual battery in Johnson County after his passenger said she woke up to him on top of her.

According to records in the court system, 37-year-old Mechamed Gayusi was charged for what allegedly took place on Feb. 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Gayusi “unlawfully and feloniously” touched someone “who did not consent to the touching” and was “unconscious or physically powerless or was incapable of giving consent because of the effect of any alcoholic liquor, narcotic, drug, or other substance.”

Records in the court system state that Gayusi was employed by Uber.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the passenger was in the back of the car and was intoxicated. She then woke up to him on top of her.

No more is known about the survivor, other than she is over the age of 18 years old.

Gayusi’s bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Conditions set by the court indicate that he will be electronically monitored and is not allowed to be an Uber driver or other commercial driver, among other things.

A preliminary hearing is set for early in March.

